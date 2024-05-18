Graham, Urbana have D-II regional qualifiers

Graham’s Taylor Aldredge competes in the high jump during the Division II district meet at Piqua. Aldredge qualified for the regional by placing second. Photo by John Coffman Photography Urbana’s Xavier Williams (right) runs in the 100 during the Division II district meet at Piqua. Williams placed second to qualify for the regional. Photo by John Coffman Photography

PIQUA – The Graham and Urbana girls track teams both had several regional qualifiers during the Division II district meet on Saturday.

For the Falcons, Taylor Aldredge was fourth in the 100 (12.89) and second in the high jump (5-3), Grace Yukon was first in the 400 (1:00.27), Hailey Nash was fourth in the 1,600 (5:22.64) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:10.47) and the 4×400 relay team was second in 4:12.36.

For the Hillclimber girls team, Lyza Forson was first in the shot put (39-5.5) and third in the discus (108-11), Avari Jenkins was second in the 400 (1:01.13) and the 4×400 relay team of Addison Bass, Brylee Spriggs, Jenkins and Olivia MacKendrick was fourth in 4:18.93.

For the UHS boys team, Xavier Williams was second in the 100 (11.15) and Vincent Lightle was third in the 3,200 (10:10.14) as both qualified for the regional.