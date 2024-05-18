WL-S track teams claim D-III district titles

WL-S’s Gabe McGill (right) hands off to Jackson Steider in the 4x100 relay during the Division III district meet at Graham. The team finished first and qualified for the regional meet. Photo by John Coffman Photography Triad’s Cayla Eaton (pictured) competes in the 300 hurdles during the Division III district meet at Graham. Eaton won both the 300 and 100 hurdles to qualify for the regional in both events. Photo by John Coffman Photography

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem girls track team won its second consecutive Division III district championship on Saturday at Graham High School.

The top four individuals in each event qualified for next week’s D-III regional meet at Troy.

WL-S was first with 144 points and Triad was fourth with 62.

Delaney Jones powered the Tigers with three individual first-place finishes: the 100 dash (12.15; district record), 200 dash (25.13; district record and school record) and long jump (16-7.25). Jones also ran on the first place 4×100 relay team with Tori Douthwaite, Gwen McCullough and Chloe Griffith. The team set a district record (49.89). The 4×800 relay team of Malia Miller, Addison McAuley, Ashley Yoder and Mallory Bostick captured first place with a district meet record time of 9:50.13.

Second-place finishers for WL-S included Sophia Hardwick in the 100 hurdles (16.31) and 300 hurdles (47.53) and Miller in the 1,600 run (5:24.53).

Third place finishers included Claire Longshore in the 100 hurdles (16.41) and 300 hurdles (48.74), Yoder in the 1,600 (5:29.96), Addison McAuley in the 800 (2:26.08), Malia Miller in the 3,200 (11:58.97) and the 4×200 relay team of Douthwaite, Bostick, Longshore and McCullough (1:49.97).

Rounding out the regional qualifiers for the Tigers in fourth place were Griffith in the 100 (12.93), Bostick in the 400 (1:01.78) and Lyndee Harrison in the shot put (31-3).

Earning regional berths for the Triad girls team were Cayla Eaton (1st in 100 hurdles 15.46 and 1st in 300 hurdles 47.06), Mia LeMay (2nd in shot put 33-09 and third in discus 108-05), the 4×200 relay team (2nd in 1:49.12), Kimber Instine (3rd in high jump 4-08) and Abbey Overfield (3rd in 400 1:01.7).

The West Liberty-Salem boys track team also won the district title on Saturday. It was the Tigers’ 3rd straight district title which ties a program record.

District champions for the Tigers included Jack Bahan 100 (11.32) and 200 (23.23), Troy Bradley 400 (51.02), Craig Stanford pole vault (11-6) and the 4×100 relay team of Lincoln Henderson, Jack Bahan, Gabe McGill, Jackson Steider (44.38).

Finishing second were Asher Knox 1,600 (4:33.26), Quentin Rudolph 800 (2:01.48), Cam Bair shot put (47-3), 4×800 relay team of Troy Bradley, Quentin Rudolph, Dylan King, Asher Knox (8:14.71) and the 4×200 relay team of Lincoln Henderson, Tanner Myers, Gabe McGill, Brevin Louden (1:35.16).

Finishing third were Jackson Steider 110 hurdles (16.16), Asher Knox 3,200 (9:59.56) and Cam Bair discus (145-7).

Finishing fourth were Lincoln Henderson 100 (11.73), Taryn Bradley 300 hurdles (42.63), Troy Bradley 200 (24.10), Dylan King 3,200 (10:04.71), Casey Boyer high jump (5-8), Slayde Merriman pole vault (10-0) and the 4×400 relay team of Troy Bradley, Jack Bahan, Jake Lauck, Brevin Louden (3:32.86).

Earning regional berths for the Triad boys team were De’Von Minor (4th in 110 hurdles 16.73) and Awsom Mitchell (2nd in long jump 19-06.75).

The D-III regional meet will be held on Wednesday and Friday at Troy Stadium.

Central District

WESTERVILLE – The Mechanicsburg girls and boys track teams both had several regional qualifiers during the Division III Central District meet on Saturday.

For the girls team, Olivia Skillings was first in the 100 (12.83) and 200 (26.39), Clair Rodgers was second in the 400 (1:00.72), Isabelle Rodgers was second in the 800 (2:20.73) and the 4×400 relay team was second (4:07.49).

For the boys team, the 4×800 relay team was first (8:09.8), Kailen Butler was second in the 100 (11:04) and 200 (22.37) and Will Negley was second in the 1,600 (4.19.63) and fourth in the 3,200 (9:52.56).