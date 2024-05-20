Upcoming local events and gatherings

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].

_____

Wednesday, May 22

Quest Community Church community blood drive: from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 110 South St., West Liberty. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Friday, May 24

Gloria Theatre: “IF” — 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Cedar Bog: Join volunteer naturalist and longtime volunteer, Jim Lemon at 10 a.m., as he explores dragonflies and damselflies of Cedar Bog! Cedar Bog is home to the smallest dragonfly in North America, the elfin skimmer. The bog is also home to the rare damselfly, the seepage dancer.

Gloria Theatre: “IF” — 4 and 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Kiser Lake Sailing Club Open House: 1-5 p.m. No-motor club, sailors and human-powered watercraft adventurers welcome. Private docks, newly-renovated clubhouse and deck. Kiserlakesailingclub.com. Enter from state Rout 235 into the park just north of the dam, proceed along the shoreline road to the parking lots, follow the park paths to the club. Questions: 937-307-3012.

Triad High School graduation: 2 p.m. at football stadium; indoor gymnasium ceremony if it rains

West Liberty-Salem High School graduation: 7 p.m. at football stadium

Gloria Theatre: “IF” — 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Memorial Day observation: begins at 2 p.m. with parade to the cemetery. Speaker is Jared Shank. Ice cream to be served at the Terre Haute Global Methodist Church at 1 p.m.

Monday, May 27 – MEMORIAL DAY

Christiansburg Memorial Day: Parade formation at Christiansburg Park at 11 a.m., parade begins at 11:30 a.m. followed by services at Smith Cemetery with speaker Tim Cassady, Champaign County Commissioner. Music by Graham band

Mechanicsburg Memorial Day: 12:30 p.m. parade formation at Heritage, parade begins at 1 p.m., service at cemetery by Mechanicsburg Legion Post 238, speaker is Tim Kemper, music by Mechanicsburg band

North Lewisburg Memorial Day: 9:45 a.m. parade formation at Carter Garage, parade begins at 10 a.m., service follows at 10:30 a.m. at the monument by Mechanicsburg Legion Post 238. The speaker is Tim Kemper, music by Triad band

St. Paris Memorial Day: Event is scheduled to take place at Harmon Park, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The Graham Marching Band will be present to perform music. The speaker, Jared Shank, will be honoring local soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Korean War.

Urbana Memorial Day: The VFW Post 5451 will be hosting its annual Memorial Day celebration on Monday at Soldier’s Mound in the Oak Dale Cemetery at 10:45 a.m. The guest speaker will be retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Jay Johnson. The inclement weather plan is to conduct the celebration at the same date and time at BrownRidge Hall at the Urbana VFW located at 220 E. Court St.

Woodstock Memorial Day: service at 9 a.m. by Mechanicsburg Legion Post 238 at Woodstock Cemetery, speaker is Tim Kemper, music by Triad band. Woodstock Church serving cinnamon rolls, milk, coffee and juice

Gloria Theatre: “IF” — 4 p.m.

Tuesday, May 28

City of Urbana Planning Commission meeting: previously scheduled for May 20 will instead be Tuesday, May 28 at 5 p.m.

Friday, May 31

Mechanicsburg High School graduation: 7 p.m. at football stadium; moving indoors if it rains

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 1

Urbana High School graduation: 7:30 p.m. at Hillclimber Stadium; rain date June 2 at 1:30 p.m.

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Gloria Theatre: The Fall Guy, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, June 3

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street, Urbana

Tuesday, June 4

Westville United Methodist Church pre-order carryout only dinner: The menu will be baked steak, scalloped potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, and dessert for $12. Pickup will be Tuesday, June 4, 4-6 p.m. at Westville UM Church, 76 North State Route 560, Westville. Text or call orders to Carol at (937) 631-7227 by May 31.

Thursday, June 6

An Evening in the Garden With TWIG: from 6-8 p.m. at the Maple Lane Farm Event Center at 3484 East state Route 29, Urbana. Enjoy wine, punch, appetizers, musical entertainment and the Silent Auction. Tickets are $30 per person, or $200 for a table of 8. Proceeds will assist in funding the Medical Oncology program for cancer treatment in Urbana. Tickets available for purchase at: Champaign County Chamber of Commerce; by any TWIG 13 member; in the Mercy Gift Shop; Volunteer Services at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital (937) 523-5193 or call (937) 631-1820.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Monday, June 10

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Evans-Purk Building in St. Paris; sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045 or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

Friday, June 14

Gloria Theatre: 7 Bridges (“World’s Best Eagles tribute) live concert, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, July 4

Rotary Chicken BBQ: at Grimes Field in Urbana, 4-7 p.m. (Note: fireworks will be July 6)

Saturday, July 6

Urbana Fireworks: at dusk at Grimes Field in Urbana. Food trucks and activities offered prior to fireworks display

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room