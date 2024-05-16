UHS, WL-S, M’burg advance in baseball

Urbana rallied to beat visiting Ben Logan, 5-2, in the Division II baseball sectional on Thursday.

Ben Logan led, 2-0, at the end of the first inning.

For UHS, Colt Lafferty was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI, Shane Hoffman was 2 for 2 and Grady Lantz earned the win.

The Hillclimbers (14-10) advance to play at Graham (14-10) on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

WL-S prevails

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S held off Indian Lake, 3-0, in the Division III baseball sectional on Thursday.

For the Tigers, Eli Allen threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts and Austin Olejniczak was 2 for 3.

WL-S (18-4) advances to host Arcanum on Monday at 5 p.m.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – The Indians routed Fisher Catholic, 18-4, in the Central District Division IV baseball sectional on Thursday.

For Mechanicsburg, Lane Poland was 3 for 4 with 4 RBI, Crew Lafary had 3 RBI and Conner Eyink was the winning pitcher and was 2 for 4 with a home run and 3 RBI.

The Indians (18-5) advance to play at top-seeded Galion Northmor on Monday at 5 p.m.

Triad loses

RUSSIA – Triad lost to Russia, 10-0, in the Division IV baseball sectional.