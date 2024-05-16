OHP/Triad DECA team achieves top rankings at international conference

Pictured from left are: Tucker Webb, Hailey Blackburn, Alyssa Conley, McKenna Cochran, Gage Heitman, Luke Ford, Kane Bailey, Spencer Huffman and Merlin Morales. Submitted photo

Submitted story

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Ohio Hi-Point Career Center-Triad DECA team recently attended the DECA International Career Development Conference (ICDC), an event drawing approximately 23,000 participants from across the globe.

ICDC took place in Anaheim, Calif., on April 27-30, 2024.

The OHP/Triad DECA team demonstrated exceptional skills and strategic thinking, achieving impressive placements in highly-competitive events.

Tucker Webb, Gage Heitman, and Kane Bailey led with a sixth-place finish in the Virtual Business Challenge-Retail. Competing against the top 16 teams from two preliminary contests, which included nearly 1,400 teams from the United States and Canada, their performance marked the fourth time in five years that members from the OHP-Triad chapter have ranked in the top 10 at the DECA ICDC.

The team of Merlin Morales and Spencer Huffman recorded a 12th place overall finish in the Virtual Business Challenge-Personal Finance competition. This competition featured the top 16 teams from two preliminary contests of over 950 teams from the United States, Canada and Singapore.

Hailey Blackburn competed in the Financial Consulting Event; while Alyssa Conley, Luke Ford, and McKenna Cochran attended leadership training classes.

The team had the opportunity to attend DECA Night at Disney Adventure Park and also spent a day at Huntington Beach.

JJ Martin is the OHP/Triad Supply Chain Management instructor and DECA advisor.

Info from Ohio Hi-Point Career Center