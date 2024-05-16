Urbana FFA members with their state degree certificates: Kianna Gsell, Bryce Stambaugh, Sam Wilhelm, Nathan Deere, Madison McAlexander. Submitted photo Urbana FFA officers present Dave and Dorothy Case with the Honorary Chapter Farmer Degree. Pictured from left are: Nathan Deere, Kianna Gsell, Mason Farmer, Dorothy Case, Dave Case, Sam Wilhelm, Layne Settle, Bryce Stambaugh. Submitted photo

Urbana FFA goes to state convention

On May 1-3 the Urbana FFA Chapter took 14 members to the State FFA Convention held at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. At the convention students had the opportunity to meet new people, as well as others like themselves who are also involved in the FFA. The convention held many activities to help students develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. There was also a trade show for students to explore universities, trade schools and businesses looking for future employees. Students were also able to view finalists in various proficiency award areas as well as agriscience fair projects.

The Urbana FFA chapter was recognized for charitable giving of over $1,000. In addition, Bryce Stambaugh, chapter secretary, received an award for his gold rated officer book. Layne Settle, chapter treasurer, received an award for his gold rating on his officer book, and Kianna Gsell, chapter reporter, received a gold rating on her officer book. The chapter had four students who participated in the State FFA Chorus, Bryce Stambaugh, Kianna Gsell, Janelle Hensley and Levi LaForge, under the State Chorus Director from Urbana High School, Rusty Myers. The chapter had 5 students receive their State FFA Degrees. These students were Nathan Deere, Madison McAlexander, Bryce Stambaugh, Sam Wilhelm, and Kianna Gsell. In order to receive their state degree they must have participated in 8 FFA activities above the chapter level, two state Career Development Events, completed 25 hours of community service, and earned/invested $3,000 through their Supervised Agricultural Experience Programs. Only about 4% of Ohio FFA members earn this degree.

Congratulations to all the members on their awards and to the chapter for another successful year!

Urbana FFA holds annual banquet

The Urbana FFA held its annual banquet on May 5. The banquet was called to order at 6:05 pm by Nathan Deere. Over 157 members and guests were present. After the opening ceremonies, the officers began the dinner. While eating, the year-in-review slideshow was presented. The slide show was made by Chapter Vice President Sam Wilhelm and Chapter Reporter Kianna Gsell. Nathan called for the beginning of the silent auction, which raised over $500 for Children’s Hospital. The chapter would like to give a special thanks to local businesses who donated items to the auction as well as the buyers.

The awards portion of the banquet began with the Chapter FFA Degree Ceremony where 6 members received the silver charm. The chapter officers also gave out appreciation awards and the special Honorary Chapter Degree. This degree is given to members of the community who have helped to make a difference in the FFA chapter. Dave and Dorothy Case were the recipients. Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Zachrich then presented special awards for those members who participated in Career Development Events over the past year as well as SAE awards for students excelling in their agricultural projects. The Dairy Foods and Products team received recognition for placing 6th at their state competition. Kianna Gsell 7th individual at state. Vet Science was recognized for placing 10th at state.

Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Zachrich also presented plaques to their retiring officer team which was given for their year of service to the chapter. The officer team consisted of Nathan Deere (President), Sam Wilhem (Vice President), Bryce Stambaugh (Secretary), Layne Settle (Treasurer), Kianna Gsell (Reporters), and Mason Farmer (Sentinel). Afterward, Mr. Wilhelm and Mrs. Zachrich then presented the star awards. These awards include; Star Greenhand which is awarded to the most outstanding first-year ag student: Lauren Stollings; Outstanding Sophomore: Colt Teepe; Star Chapter Farmer, which is awarded to a Junior or Senior who has gone above and beyond to accomplish individual goals as well as chapter goals: Sam Wilhem. Star In Ag Placement: Bryce Stambaugh and lastly Outstanding Senior: Nathan Deere.

The final duties of the current officers was the officer installation ceremony. The new officers for 2024-2025 are: Sam Wilhem (President), Bryce Stambaugh (Vice President), Kianna Gsell (Secretary), Colt Teepe (Treasurer), Brooklyn Randall (Reporter), Lauren Stolling (Sentinel) and Michael Hooten (Student Advisor). These new officers have promised to uphold the duties of their office and the traditions of the FFA for the next year. Sam adjourned the meeting at 8:15 pm.

Respectfully Submitted,

Brooklyn Randall

Urbana FFA Reporter