UHS grad acquires Mad River Title Agency, starts new law firm

BELLEFONTAINE – Anthony M. Edwards has announced the purchase of Mad River Title Agency, LLC from Martin, Browne, Hull & Harper, PLL (“Martin Browne”). Mad River Title Agency was created in December 1989 by Richard A. Hemphill and later sold to Martin Browne in January 2021.

Mad River Title Agency issues title insurance policies, provides real estate closings, title examinations, and settlement and escrow services to Logan, Champaign and surrounding counties.

Edwards is an attorney and a title insurance agent. He is a graduate of Urbana High School and currently resides in Urbana. He also graduated from Georgetown College and Ohio Northern University Pettit College of Law.

He began working with Mad River Title Agency when he was hired as an associate attorney at Martin Browne. Edwards became the lead attorney and title insurance agent at Mad River Title Agency where he was responsible for managing the office and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency. That experience made purchasing Mad River Title Agency an opportunity he could not pass up. Mad River Title Agency will continue providing real estate and title services to the community as it has done for the past 33 years.

In conjunction with Mad River Title Agency, Edwards will continue providing legal services in a variety of areas, through his new law firm, Anthony M. Edwards Law, LLC. Both businesses will be located at 230 S. Madriver St., Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

