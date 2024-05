CONOVER – The Kiser Lake Sailing Club will host an open house and membership recruiting drive from 1-5 p.m. on Sunday, May 26.

The no-motor club is for sailors and human-powered watercraft adventurers. Private docks, newly-renovated clubhouse and deck await.

Enter from state Route 235 into the park just north of the dam, proceed along the shoreline road to the parking lots and follow the park paths to the club.

For more info log on to Kiserlakesailingclub.com or call 937-307-3012.