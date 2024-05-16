LeBeau’s book ‘Legendary’ to be released July 9

Dick LeBeau’s book “Legendary” will be released on July 9.

To most NFL fans, London, Ohio, native Dick LeBeau is known as a football lifer, Pro Football Hall of Fame member and mastermind behind the revolutionary zone blitz defense.

But to Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans, LeBeau is the beloved defensive coaching genius who helped lead the Steelers to their last two championships – Super Bowl XL in 2005 and Super Bowl XLIII in 2008 – crafting a devastating 3-4 defensive scheme that came to define a treasured era of football in Pittsburgh.

In the book “Legendary” (Triumph Books), LeBeau, along with veteran Steelers’ scribes Scott Brown and George Von Benko, revisit that unforgettably dominant 2008 defensive unit, one of the most feared and successful in the modern NFL landscape.

A deep dive into each game of that championship season, with added perspective of how that “Blitzburgh” defense stacks up against the other great contemporary defenses, LeBeau also intersperses revelations about the 2008 Steelers with anecdotes from his nearly 60 years in the NFL as both a star player and groundbreaking coach who spanned decades of football innovation.

This fond look back at the latest golden era for the Steelers also includes recollections from the legends on defense who helped bring LeBeau’s ground-breaking vision to life, from Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu to 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison to unheralded but essential linebacker James Farrior, and many more who count LeBeau as one of the most admired and brilliant coaches in league history.

LeBeau remains the only Pro Football Hall of Famer to have played on Urbana High School’s field. In July of 2019, LeBeau participated in the Legends Golf Classic at Urbana Country Club, an event that was recorded and made into an episode of “NFL Films Presents” that aired on national television in January of 2020.

Copies of “Legendary” can be pre-ordered at Amazon.com (https://www.amazon.com/Legendary-Dick-LeBeau/dp/1637273967). The book’s release date is July 9.

Information from Triumph Books