Indians advance in softball tournament

Mechanicsburg’s Emily Conley (pictured) had 5 RBI against Fisher Catholic on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Emily Conley was 3 for 4 with 5 RBI as Mechanicsburg routed Fisher Catholic, 14-0, in the Central District Division IV softball tournament on Thursday.

For the Indians, Addie DeLong was 3 for 4 with 3 RBI, Bella Batkiewicz was 3 for 3 with 2 RBI, Jensen Patterson had a home run and 2 RBI and Jasalyn Sartin earned the win and had 10 strikeouts.

Third-seeded Mechanicsburg (17-4) advances to play top-seeded Danville on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Pickerington Central.

Triad falls

FORT LORAMIE – Triad lost to Fort Loramie, 10-2, in the Division IV softball sectional.