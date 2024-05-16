Mechanicsburg recognizes retiring school bus driver

Sue Propst holds a recognition plaque given to her by Mechanicsburg Schools. Pictured with Propst is Director of Transportation Matt Mayberry. Photo by Alixandria Wells-Good

By Alixandria Wells-Good

Contributing writer

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg School Board of Education met on Monday, May 13.

The meeting began by recognizing Sue Propst, who is retiring after over 30 years of driving a school bus for Mechanicsburg Schools. The board, along with the director of transportation Matt Mayberry, presented Propst with a plaque and many thanks for her years of service to the school and its students.

Superintendent Dr. Danielle Prohaska then announced Winter Sports Commendations. Many students were recognized at this time for their various awards and achievements in the winter sports.

School board member Paul McMahill shared that Ohio Hi-Point will have their convocation ceremony on Wednesday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony will be live-streamed.

The board discussed the need for a special board meeting to ratify a new teacher association contract as well as approve upcoming contracts for the 2024-25 school year. The special board meeting will be held on Friday, May 31 at 5:30 p.m. in Room 109.

Recommendations from the treasurer, Scott Maruniak, included a motion to approve “a resolution declaring intent to proceed with election on the question of renewal of an emergency tax levy.” All recommendations from the treasurer were approved.

The board accepted the resignations of Edie Love (building aide), Carrie Godfrey (high school math), Sue Propst (bus driver retirement), and Christy Riley-Conley (middle school science.)

The board then awarded a “limited one year teaching contract for the 2024-25 school year” to Sophia Black as a first grade teacher.

The next regular board of education meeting will be held on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m.

