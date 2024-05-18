PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Nomad and I am a Siberian Husky girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Nomad and I am a Siberian Husky girl. My birthday is May 1, 2022. I weigh 36 pounds. I was a stray girl and was picked up by the doggie warden. I was in doggie jail for 2 whole months when Barely Used Pets finally had a space to bring me my Get Out Of Jail Free card! I was so glad to be able to run and play in the play yard here that I played for 30 minutes all by myself! I am a happy girl and I love to talk! I also sing the song of my people very well too!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

