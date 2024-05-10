Sartin hurls no-hitter for Indians; Triad wins

Mechanicsburg’s Jasalyn Sartin (pictured) hurled a no-hitter on Friday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

MECHANICSBURG – Jasalyn Sartin hurled a no-hitter as Mechanicsburg routed Liberty Christian Academy, 16-0, in 5 innings on Friday in the Central District Division IV softball sectional.

For the Indians, Emily Conley and Bri Popovich each had 3 RBI and Sartin had 13 strikeouts.

Mechanicsburg (16-3) advances to face an opponent to be determined on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Triad advances

DeGRAFF – Triad defeated Riverside, 6-4, in the Division IV softball sectional on Friday.

The Cardinals advance to play at third-seeded Fort Loramie on Tuesday at 5 p.m.