Ball State University senior pitcher Francys King – a Mechanicsburg graduate – hurled just the second recorded perfect game in program history to lead the visiting Cardinals to a recent 8-0 victory over Central Michigan in the Mid-American Conference.

It took King just 55 pitches to dispatch of the Chippewas.

Over her five innings of work, King struck out three batters, induced a pair of ground outs and forced 10 fly outs.