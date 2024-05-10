WL-S, Mechanicsburg win in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Fairbanks, 3-2, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Tigers, Reese Oder earned the win and Jake Evans collected the save, and Austin Olejniczak scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning on Peyton Hull’s sacrifice fly.

Indians win

WEST JEFFERSON – Mechanicsburg downed West Jefferson, 10-5, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Indians (16-5), Conner Eyink earned the win and was 4 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI, Keegan Freeze was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI and Lane Poland was 2 for 4.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern defeated Triad, 13-2, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Cardinals, JJ Roberts was 3 for 3.