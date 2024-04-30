Driver charged in multiple crashes

Pictured is one of the vehicles involved in Monday morning’s multi-car crash. Submitted photo

Just after midnight on April 29, Urbana Police and Fire Divisions were dispatched to a multi-vehicle injury crash in the 400 block of North Kenton Street.

It was reported that the lone driver, who was involved in the crash, was injured and trapped. Upon officers’ arrival at 12:08 a.m., they learned that there was only one driver involved, and that he’d allegedly been traveling at an extreme high rate of speed while northbound on Kenton Street, when he and the vehicle he was operating crashed into two parked vehicles in front of 421 and 425 North Kenton Street.

The lone driver in this crash was Lance D. Bean, 53, of Urbana, and he was driving a 2016 Honda. An officer was able to assist Bean out of his car and he received care from Urbana Fire Medics. He was later airlifted to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight for treatment.

The crash investigation showed that Bean was driving northbound, at an extremely high rate of speed, when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of East Ward Street and then crashed into the back of a 2007 GMC pickup truck, owned by Dalton Skaggs and parked in front of 421 N. Kenton Street.

The impact of this crash forced the pickup truck forward several feet and into another parked vehicle, a 2017 Ford SUV, owned by Ronald Lantz and parked in front of 425 N. Kenton Street. Bean’s vehicle continued out of control across Washington Avenue and came to a final rest in the side yard of St. Mary Church. All three vehicles sustained heavy disabling damage and were towed from the scene by Fraley’s Towing.

As police await results of lab testing, they have charged Bean with OVI, a 1st degree misdemeanor, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a minor misdemeanor, and, possession of drugs, a 5th degree felony. Police remained on the scene for several hours as they conducted crash measurements for the investigation, and later they went to Miami Valley Hospital where they interviewed Bean.

Submitted by the Urbana Police Division