UHS players shine at North South All-Star Game

Urbana High School’s (left to right) Aiden Bradshaw, Breyden Webb and Will Donahoe played in the recent All-Ohio North South Classic at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon. Submitted photo

MASSILLON, Ohio – The Urbana High School football program was well represented on April 27 at the 79th Annual Ohio High School Football Coaches Association All-Ohio North South Classic at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.

UHS standouts Breyden Webb, offensive line; Aiden Bradshaw, defensive back; and Will Donahoe, kicker/punter/defensive back started for the South squad as Division 4 selections.

Urbana Coach Carleton Cotner was an assistant on the South’s coaching staff as well.

Even though the North team was victorious, the UHS players were significant contributors for the South.

Webb was a team captain and an anchor for the offensive line at left tackle. Bradshaw had several passes defended in the game and Donahoe had a pass breakup near the goal line and a 70-yard punt.

The Ohio North South Classic is the longest running high school football all-star game in America, and featured players from all over the state.

Divisions 1, 2, and 3 competed in game one followed by Divisions 4, 5, 6 and 7 in game two.