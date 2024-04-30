OSU Extension Summer Dining with Diabetes Series

Champaign County Extension Family & Consumer Sciences and Champaign County Health District are pleased to bring you a series of four classes to provide information on diabetes education through: live cooking demonstrations, menu planning, diabetes management, carbohydrate-counting, portion control, label-reading, and healthy recipe taste-testing. Registration is open to those managing pre-diabetes, diabetes, gestational diabetes and those providing diabetic support. For questionscontact Sofia Carter 937-772-6023

Registration Cost: FREE

June 5th, 12th, 14th and 20th • 1pm-3pm each week

*spots are limited please register early

https://go.osu.edu/dwdummerchampaign