Upcoming local events and gatherings

Thursday, May 2

Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers: Spring make-it-take-it Teacup Succulent Garden. 6:30 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center. $25 per garden/register at go.osu.edu/makeit

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana member-only presale event 9-11 a.m.

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale open to all noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital community blood drive: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 904 Scioto St. Everyone who registers to donate April 29-June 1 with Solvita will be automatically entered in a drawing to win two tickets to the Bengals vs. Steelers game at Cincinnati’s Paycor Stadium. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Gloria Theatre: Shrek 2, (20th anniversary re-release), 6:30 p.m., all tickets $5

Saturday, May 4

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County annual Plant Sale: at Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum on from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. or until everything is sold. The sale will take place at 1900 Park Street Springfield in the barn area. There will be annuals, perennials, native plants, trees, and shrubs. There will also be a barn sale with garden art, accessories, and books. Proceeds collected will benefit Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum and the Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County.

Gloria Theatre: Shrek 2, (20th anniversary re-release), 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., all tickets $5

Sunday, May 5

Annual Meeting Friends of The Pony Wagon Bike Trail: 5 p.m. at Evans-Purk Fellowship Hall, St. Paris. Public Invited. Pot luck dinner

Gloria Theatre: Shrek 2, (20th anniversary re-release), 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., all tickets $5

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Monday, May 13

May Urbana Township Trustees: meetings ordinarily scheduled for Monday, May 6 and 20 are instead being held May 13.

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 18

Cedar Bog: Sedges of Ohio, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Andrew Gibson, a Division of Natural Areas and Preserves botanist, for a presentation on the sedges of Ohio. This talk will be held inside the nature center and a walk around the boardwalk will be hosted afterwards. $5 per person, OHC & CBA members free.

Paws Animal Shelter is hosting a kitten shower: from 12:30 – 3 p.m. for our cuddly new additions! Don’t miss this opportunity to bond with our kittens and cats and meet your new family member. Refreshments will be served. Gift ideas for the shower include Fancy Feast kitten canned food, Friskies Kitten Chow dry food (yellow bag), and clumping cat litter.

DAR meeting: 10 a.m. at the Dragonfly Vineyard with samples and lunch at your own expense.

Monday, May 20

Champaign County Democrats Spring Dinner: “The Comedy Before the Storm” at The Cheetah Lounge, 211 Glenn Ave., Urbana. 5 p.m. social hour, 6 p.m. dinner. With comedian Mike Larsen. Tickets $35 each

Saturday, May 25

Cedar Bog: Join volunteer naturalist and longtime volunteer, Jim Lemon at 10 a.m., as he explores dragonflies and damselflies of Cedar Bog! Cedar Bog is home to the smallest dragonfly in North America, the elfin skimmer. The bog is also home to the rare damselfly, the seepage dancer.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room