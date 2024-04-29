Tigers, Falcons, ’Climbers prevail in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Cedarville, 10-0, in OHC baseball on Monday. Eli Allen earned the win for the Tigers and took a perfect game into the 5th inning. He had 10 strikeouts.

Graham wins

ST. PARIS – Graham knocked off Northwestern, 12-1, in CBC baseball on Monday.

UHS prevails

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana nipped Kenton Ridge, 6-5, in CBC baseball on Monday.

For the Hillclimbers, Colt Teepe was 2 for 2 with 2 RBI, Will Donahoe was 2 for 3 and Kevin Endres was 2 for 3.

Triad falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Springfield Catholic Central upended Triad, 13-5, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Cardinals, Adler Perry was 2 for 2, Wyatt Smith was 2 for 3 and Brodey Deam had 2 RBI.