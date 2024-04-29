Falcons, Tigers, Indians win in softball

ST. PARIS – Graham blanked Northwestern, 8-0, in CBC softball on Monday.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S defeated Cedarville, 7-1, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Tigers, Kennedy Wallace earned the win, Whitney Strapp had two hits and Wallace, Audrey Collins and Kaylee Blair each had two RBI.

Indians prevail

MECHANICSBURG – Addie DeLong had a home run, a triple, a double and 4 RBI as Mechanicsburg upended Madison Plains, 17-1, in OHC softball on Monday.

Jensen Patterson, Bella Batkiewicz and Emily Conley each had a home run for the Indians.

Urbana falls

SPRINGFIELD – Kenton Ridge downed Urbana, 12-2, in CBC softball on Monday.