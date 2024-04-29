‘Lost Voices’ podcast hosts community event

Almost 150 students, parents, and community members spent an amazing evening at the Champaign County Historical Society, Thursday evening, listening to podcasts created by local junior high students. The podcasts focused on local historical figures that many local people may have never heard of. “Lost Voices” is a Project Based Learning (PBL) program that started three years ago. Students researched a variety of topics using primary source resources provided by the Champaign County Historical Society, online newspaper archives, and a special interview with local policemen. Podcasts will be on display again at the Jr. High PBL event on May 2.

Submitted photo