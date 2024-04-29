State Route 29 east of Urbana to close May 6-10

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Weekly Construction Update

WEEK OF April 29, 2024

SIDNEY – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect state highways in Champaign County. All outlined work is weather permitting.

CONTINUING IMPACT:

State Route 245 Lane Closure – Expect intermittent lane closures on SR 245 between the SR 29 and German Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting Monday, April 22 through Monday, Sept. 30. Traffic will be maintained through a flagging operation. Crews will be chip sealing the roadway.

UPCOMING IMPACT:

State Route 29 Closure – SR 29 will be closed between Ludlow Road and Three Mile Road starting Monday, May 6 through Friday, May 10. Crews will be resurfacing the roadway.

Detour: Patrick Ave. to SR 54 to SR 4 to SR 56