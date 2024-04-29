4-H NOTES

The third meeting of the Club, Pens, Pans & Needles took place on March 18. Prior to the start of the business meeting, members played the game Upset the 4-H barn. Following the game, officer elections were held. The following officers were elected: President-Hannah Dingledine, Vice-President-Katelyn Haynes, Secretary-Faith Ford, Treasurer-Eli Potter and Landon Harless, Recreation- Olivia Hurst and Makena Harless, Nutrition-Maliah Harless, Safety-Ethan Snyder, Media-Kylee Moore, Health-Olivia Linsky, News Reporters–Courtney Haynes and Fabi Pardidas, Historian-Laura Pardidas and Addi Phifer, and Community Service- Regan and Colton Corbin. Members were given workbooks, and information about the upcoming 4-H Easter Egg Hunts, the rabbit clinic and some species information to study.