The Champaign County Historical Society Board of Trustees voted in for 2024 includes (from left) Charles Emory, Trustee; Vince Gonzalez, Trustee; Amy Forrest, Trustee; Lois Monroe, Trustee; Margaret Piatt, Trustee; Candy Gilliam, Secretary; Becky Pyle, Trustee; Kim Snyder, Treasurer; Victoria Wildman, Trustee; Cheryl Ogden, Director; Sandy Gonzalez, Vice President; Terry Koster, President; and Gary Schenkel, Trustee. Not pictured are Dusty Hurst, Trustee and Bill Bean, Trustee.

Submitted photo