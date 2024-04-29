Historical Society offers training for museum guides

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum (pictured) is located at 809 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana. Submitted photo

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum is looking for volunteer docents, or guides, to greet guests and help them explore our collections and find answers to their questions about local history.

If that’s something you would like to do, come to the museum’s free docent training at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 4.

The training, for anyone over age 16, will take about an hour and will be held at the Historical Society, 809 East Lawn Ave. Please contact the museum at 937-653-6721 if you have any questions.

About the Champaign County Historical Society

The Historical Society museum collects, preserves, and interprets artifacts, documents, and other resources from Champaign County to educate current and future generations about our history.

The museum has been located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana, since 1972. Originally established in 1934, the museum first housed its collection at the former location of the Champaign County Library on West Market Street, and then moved to the Nutwood Barn, south of Grimes Field on North Main Street.

The museum is open to the public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

