Library to host book sale May 2-4

Pictured is a previous year’s book sale. Submitted photo

Submitted story

The Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale will take place May 2-4 at 1060 Scioto Street, Urbana Ohio.

Proceeds from this sale benefit the activities of the Champaign County Library. A variety of items will be available for purchase during the sale. Prices are as follows: 25 cents for paperback books, 50 cents for hard-back books. Puzzles and DVDs as well as some special items will be priced higher. Plan to stop in to see thousands of items available during the sale.

On Thursday, May 2 from 9-11 a.m., Friends of Champaign County Library Pre-Sale Event will be exclusively for members of the Friends of the Library. Anyone can come during that time to join the Friends for $10 to get admission to the pre-sale.

Everyone is invited to stop in and shop at the Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale on the following dates:

Thursday, May 2 from noon to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Info from Friends of the Champaign County Library