WL-S, Urbana prevail in baseball

SPRINGFIELD – WL-S beat Springfield Catholic Central, 16-2, on Friday in OHC baseball.

For the Tigers, Peyton Hull earned the complete game victory and Isaac Sertell was 2 for 5 with 3 RBI.

Urbana wins

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana upended Shawnee, 8-3, in CBC baseball on Friday.

For the Hillclimbers, Will Donahoe was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI, Austin Hill had a home run and Grady Lantz had 2 RBI.

Indians lose

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview nipped Mechanicsburg, 6-5, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Indians, Jayden Roland was 3 for 4, Conner Eyink was 2 for 4 with a double and 2 RBI, Chris Ritchie was 2 for 3 and Lane Poland took the loss.

Triad falls

ENON – Greenon upended Triad, 10-6, in OHC baseball on Friday.

For the Cardinals, Brodey Deam was 2 for 4.

Tennis

Northwestern topped Urbana, 4-1, in CBC boys tennis on Thursday.

On Friday, Jonathan Alder defeated Urbana, 5-0, in CBC boys tennis.