PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Woofer and I am a Golden Doodle/German Shepherd mix boy.

Hi! My name is Woofer and I am a Golden Doodle/German Shepherd mix boy and my birthday was Dec. 18, 2023. I weigh about 25 pounds. I came to Barely Used Pets with my 4 siblings. The neighbor’s German Shepherd came visiting my mom and there were 11 of us in the litter. Six of my siblings have already found their forever homes. We love to play in the water and with the other dogs here at the rescue. I am friendly and athletic, but I am also a quiet boy. Please come and see me!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

