Mechanicsburg Public Library May activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/

Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed

________

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.

Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Wednesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30

pm: Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits

that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will

lead each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your

own mats! Yoga will be outside!

Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages 18

+. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on what

to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!

Fridays, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm:

Board Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection.

Enjoy playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.

Friday, May 3, 2024 from 3 pm-4 pm: Salsa Taste Test Ages 12-

18. Come taste various brands and heat levels of salsa. Make your very own

salsa in preparation for Cinco de Mayo! *Food Allergy Warning: If you are allergic

to peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, limes, or salt this is not the program for

you*

Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10 am-12 pm: Star Wars Day All

Ages. Are you one with the force? Identify the characters, make mini

lightsabers, and try your mind at trivia! May the Force Be with You!

Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____? Ages

12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Pattern Interpretation. Learn how to read a sewing

pattern and the instruction booklet. Bring your own pattern or use one we

provide.

Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 2 pm – 3 pm: Nature Observation at the

Story Walk Ages 5 – 12. Guest author Jessica Fries-Gaither will lead a

program at the Story Walk at Goshen Park featuring her book, Notable

Notebooks: Scientists and Their Writings. Kids will be able to make science

notebooks and then use them to make observations in the park.

Mondays, May 6, 13, and 20, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Nature Club

Ages 6 – 11. Come learn about the nature of Mechanicsburg by helping with

our garden!

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Applying to Jobs Online

Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job

market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and

efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your

own computer or device.

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Sombrero Beaded Safety

Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for you! This

is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!

Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages

18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook

or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something

new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Sombrero Beaded

Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for

you! This is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!

Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.

Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to

purchase additional Legos are welcome.

Friday, May 10, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Hoopla/Kanopy Ages 18 +.

Stream popular movies, TV, and documentaries for free with your library card!

Learn how to set up your account, navigate the app and add Hoopla and Kanopy

to your own TV at home. Bring a cell phone or tablet.

Friday, May 10, 2024 from 5 pm-7 pm: “The Tortured Poets

Department” Listening Party All Ages. Join us for a listening party of

“The Tortured Poets Department” by the one and only Taylor Swift! We will have

a blackout poetry, button making, friendship bracelets, and a photo booth! You

could also win a copy of the new album!

Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Mother’s Day

Movie: “Freaky Friday” All Ages. Is your mom the coolest person on the

planet or do you dread turning into her someday?! Celebrate that special bond

with mom at our Mother’s Day Movie-Freaky Friday!

Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Sombrero Beaded

Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for

you! This is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!

Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us

on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet

later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our

consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity

to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched

earlier in the month. May’s film is Dog.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____?

Ages 12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Sewing Machine Basics. How does a sewing

machine work and how do I thread it?! Bring your own machine or share a

machine we provide. Thread and scrape fabric will be provided. This class is

taught by Pat.

Monday, May 13, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: STEAM Team Ages

6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the

second Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In May we will explore the

magic of bubbles!

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Applying to Jobs Online

Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job

market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and

efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your

own computer or device.

Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 6 pm-8:30 pm: Movie: “The Color

Purple” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a

microwave to heat up any food and drinks!

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.

Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club

meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!

Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Movie: “Lilo &

Stitch” All Ages. Celebrate Pacific Islander/Asian American Heritage Month

with the library’s showing of “Lilo & Stitch”!

Monday, May 20, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.

Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a

dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of

both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will

be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the

fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! For May we are going to bake a family

recipe or bake a recipe your family asks you to make a lot!

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Hoopla/Kanopy Ages 18

+. Stream popular movies, TV, and documentaries for free with your library card!

Learn how to set up your account, navigate the app and add Hoopla and Kanopy

to your own TV at home. Bring a cell phone or tablet.

Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Poppy Charm Bracelet

All Ages. This red poppy charm bracelet is an excellent choice for Memorial

Day craft.

Wednesday, April 22, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages

18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook

or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something

new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.

Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Poppy Charm

Bracelet All Ages. This red poppy charm bracelet is an excellent choice for

Memorial Day craft.

Friday, May 24, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Applying to Jobs Online

Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job

market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and

efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your

own computer or device.

Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Memorial Day

Movie: “Dog” Ages 18 +. This is a good comedy Memorial Day movie!

Bring your snacks and drinks!

Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____?

Ages 12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Hand Sewing Basics. Learn the different

types of hand stitching and what they are used for. Thread, needles, and scrap

fabric will be provided. This class is taught by Pat!

Monday, May 27, 2024 All Day: Library is closed in observance of

Memorial Day.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Ocean Animals Kahoot

Trivia Ages 18 +. Not all stars are in the sky. Come test your ocean animals’

knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Movie: “Crazy Rich

Asians” Ages 18 +. Celebrate Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage

Month! Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a microwave to heat any

food up!