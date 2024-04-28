Mechanicsburg Public Library May activities

60 South Main Street Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044 (937) 834-2004 [email protected] https://www.mechanicsburg.lib.oh.us/
Hours of operation: Monday –Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Closed
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.
Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Wednesdays, May 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30
pm: Yoga with Marissa Abraham All Ages. Experience all the benefits
that yoga can offer in this class for any experience level. Marissa Abraham will
lead each class! Classes are every Wednesday @ 3:30 PM! Please bring your
own mats! Yoga will be outside!
Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Podcast Club Ages 18
+. Come discuss what you are currently listening to and get new ideas on what
to listen to. This club will meet the first Wednesday of every month @ 6 PM!
Fridays, May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31, 2024 from 10 am-5:30 pm:
Board Game Fun All Ages. Come check out our board game collection.
Enjoy playing board games every Friday from 10 AM to 5:30 PM.
Friday, May 3, 2024 from 3 pm-4 pm: Salsa Taste Test Ages 12-
18. Come taste various brands and heat levels of salsa. Make your very own
salsa in preparation for Cinco de Mayo! *Food Allergy Warning: If you are allergic
to peppers, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, limes, or salt this is not the program for
you*
Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 10 am-12 pm: Star Wars Day All
Ages. Are you one with the force? Identify the characters, make mini
lightsabers, and try your mind at trivia! May the Force Be with You!
Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____? Ages
12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Pattern Interpretation. Learn how to read a sewing
pattern and the instruction booklet. Bring your own pattern or use one we
provide.
Sunday, May 5, 2024 from 2 pm – 3 pm: Nature Observation at the
Story Walk Ages 5 – 12. Guest author Jessica Fries-Gaither will lead a
program at the Story Walk at Goshen Park featuring her book, Notable
Notebooks: Scientists and Their Writings. Kids will be able to make science
notebooks and then use them to make observations in the park.
Mondays, May 6, 13, and 20, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Nature Club
Ages 6 – 11. Come learn about the nature of Mechanicsburg by helping with
our garden!
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Applying to Jobs Online
Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job
market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and
efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your
own computer or device.
Tuesday, May 7, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Sombrero Beaded Safety
Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for you! This
is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!
Wednesday, May 8, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages
18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook
or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something
new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Sombrero Beaded
Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for
you! This is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!
Thursday, May 9, 2024 from 4 pm-5 pm: Lego Club Ages 5 – 12.
Imagine it. Build it. Legos will be provided. Donations of new Legos or money to
purchase additional Legos are welcome.
Friday, May 10, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Hoopla/Kanopy Ages 18 +.
Stream popular movies, TV, and documentaries for free with your library card!
Learn how to set up your account, navigate the app and add Hoopla and Kanopy
to your own TV at home. Bring a cell phone or tablet.
Friday, May 10, 2024 from 5 pm-7 pm: “The Tortured Poets
Department” Listening Party All Ages. Join us for a listening party of
“The Tortured Poets Department” by the one and only Taylor Swift! We will have
a blackout poetry, button making, friendship bracelets, and a photo booth! You
could also win a copy of the new album!
Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Mother’s Day
Movie: “Freaky Friday” All Ages. Is your mom the coolest person on the
planet or do you dread turning into her someday?! Celebrate that special bond
with mom at our Mother’s Day Movie-Freaky Friday!
Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 11 am-12 pm: Sombrero Beaded
Safety Pin Ages 18 +. Are you a fan of taco Tuesdays? Then this craft is for
you! This is a cute decoration to add to your taco Tuesdays!
Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1-2 pm: Film Club Ages 18 +. Join us
on the second Saturday of each month from 1 to 2 PM for a watch first, meet
later film club. Each month, we’ll pick a movie that is available through our
consortium or Hoopla (if available). At this program you will have the opportunity
to meet other movie enthusiasts and share your thoughts on the film watched
earlier in the month. May’s film is Dog.
Saturday, May 11, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____?
Ages 12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Sewing Machine Basics. How does a sewing
machine work and how do I thread it?! Bring your own machine or share a
machine we provide. Thread and scrape fabric will be provided. This class is
taught by Pat.
Monday, May 13, 2024 from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm: STEAM Team Ages
6 (Kindergarten) – 5th Grade. Explorer’s Club/STEAM Team meets on the
second Monday of every month from 3:30-4:30 PM. In May we will explore the
magic of bubbles!
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Applying to Jobs Online
Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job
market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and
efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your
own computer or device.
Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 6 pm-8:30 pm: Movie: “The Color
Purple” Ages 18 +. Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a
microwave to heat up any food and drinks!
Wednesday, May 15, 2024 from 1 pm-2 pm: Card Club Ages 18 +.
Join us to play a variety of card games! Euchre, Hearts, Uno, etc. This club
meets the first and third Wednesday of every month from 1 to 2 PM!
Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Movie: “Lilo &
Stitch” All Ages. Celebrate Pacific Islander/Asian American Heritage Month
with the library’s showing of “Lilo & Stitch”!
Monday, May 20, 2024 6 pm-7 pm: Cookbook Club Ages 18 +.
Each month we will highlight a cookbook and encourage everyone to prepare a
dish to share and discuss from that cookbook. Come share your experience of
both trials and successes with a new recipe. Plates, napkins, and silverware will
be provided, as well as water and coffee. Bring your mug! We will meet on the
fourth Monday @ 6 PM every month! For May we are going to bake a family
recipe or bake a recipe your family asks you to make a lot!
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 5 pm-6 pm: Hoopla/Kanopy Ages 18
+. Stream popular movies, TV, and documentaries for free with your library card!
Learn how to set up your account, navigate the app and add Hoopla and Kanopy
to your own TV at home. Bring a cell phone or tablet.
Tuesday, May 21, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Poppy Charm Bracelet
All Ages. This red poppy charm bracelet is an excellent choice for Memorial
Day craft.
Wednesday, April 22, 2024 from 2 pm-4 pm: Crafting Group Ages
18 +. Let’s gather to quilt, knit, crochet, embroider, cross stitch, bead, scrapbook
or any other craft you do or want to do. Come with your project, learn something
new or just hang out with fellow crafting people.
Thursday, May 23, 2024 from 10 am-11 am: Poppy Charm
Bracelet All Ages. This red poppy charm bracelet is an excellent choice for
Memorial Day craft.
Friday, May 24, 2024 from 12 pm-1 pm: Applying to Jobs Online
Ages 18 +. Learn how to apply to jobs online and adjust to the modern job
market — navigate LinkedIn, Indeed, and Ohio Means Jobs websites and
efficiently write cover letters and resumes using templates and AI. Bring your
own computer or device.
Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 10:30 am-12:30 pm: Memorial Day
Movie: “Dog” Ages 18 +. This is a good comedy Memorial Day movie!
Bring your snacks and drinks!
Saturday, May 25, 2024 from 1 pm – 2 pm: How Do You Do ____?
Ages 12 +. Sewing for Beginners: Hand Sewing Basics. Learn the different
types of hand stitching and what they are used for. Thread, needles, and scrap
fabric will be provided. This class is taught by Pat!
Monday, May 27, 2024 All Day: Library is closed in observance of
Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 28, 2024 from 6 pm-7 pm: Ocean Animals Kahoot
Trivia Ages 18 +. Not all stars are in the sky. Come test your ocean animals’
knowledge at trivia! Please download the Kahoot app before coming!
Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 6 pm-7:45 pm: Movie: “Crazy Rich
Asians” Ages 18 +. Celebrate Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage
Month! Bring your dinner, snacks, and drinks! We have a microwave to heat any
food up!