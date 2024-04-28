Urbana RamJets 11-U team defends its tourney title

The Urbana RamJets 11-U baseball team (pictured) defended its tournament title in the Champion City Classic. Staff photo

The Urbana RamJets 11-U baseball team defended its tournament title in the Champion City Classic at Springfield’s Prosser Fields over the weekend.

The RamJets swept the Bethel Swarm (14-0), Chillicothe Crushers (7-4) and Ohio All-Americans (14-9) on Sunday to secure the same championship the squad won as 10-year-olds last April.

Callen Oder and Nathan Deitrick led the Urbana offense with 7 hits apiece. Deitrick scored a team-high 8 runs. Noah Sizemore led the team with 7 RBI. Harrison Sutherin was the team leader in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging. Sutherin, Sizemore and Hunter Lawson all cleared the fence with home runs. Other offensive contributors included Jackson Musser (6 hits, 6 runs, 5 RBI), Dillon Musser (4 hits, 6 runs, 5 RBI), Caizen Anders (4 hits, 7 runs), Bentley Deam (4 hits, 4 RBI), Michael Beard (4 hits, 7 runs) and Blake Shaffer (2 hits, 3 RBI).

Eight RamJets shared the tournament pitching duties. Beard, Anders and Deitrick all earned victories on the mound. Anders also earned a save in the championship game and struck out a team-high 11 batters over 6 innings.

The RamJets 11-U team includes players from Urbana, West Liberty-Salem and Graham schools. They play in the Midwest Ohio Baseball League. The RamJets’ home field is Weidmann Field at Urbana’s Gwynne Street Park.

Their next game is Thursday, May 2 at 6:30 p.m. at home vs. Beavercreek.