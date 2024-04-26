WL-S 4th after 1st day at Wayne Invitational

WL-S’s Claire Longshore (pictured) competes in the 100 hurdles at the Wayne Invitational on Thursday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team was in fourth place Thursday after day one of the Wayne Invitational held at Troy Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers had three relay teams with podium finishes including the shuttle hurdle team of Claire Longshore, Alaina Irving, Hattie Jacobs and Sophia Hardwick placing second in a school record time of 1:08.53, the 4,000 distance medley team of Ashley Yoder, Mallory Bostick, Addie McAuley and Malia Miller placing fourth (13:08.06) and the same quartet of Miller, McAuley, Yoder and Bostick teaming up for a fifth-place finish in the 4×800 relay (10:09.72).

In pole vault, Elise Longshore finished 13th out of 40 vaulters in a career-best of 10-0.

Qualifying for today’s finals in the 100 hurdles were Claire Longshore (16.80) and Sophia Hardwick (17.02) and Delaney Jones in the 100 dash (12.41).