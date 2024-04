MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks beat Mechanicsburg, 12-6, in OHC softball on Thursday.

For the Indians, Jasalyn Sartin took the loss and had a home run and Bella Batkiewicz had a home run and 4 RBI.

The Indians and Panthers are now tied for first place in the OHC North with 10-1 records.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – Indian Lake defeated Graham, 9-1, in CBC softball on Thursday.