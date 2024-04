Champaign County 4-H Shooting Sports had its first meeting and elected officers on Feb. 4. The officers are: President Alex Vincent, Vice President George Slone, Secretary Sully Uhl, Treasurer Sam Thomas, Health Barrett Abrams, Safety Evan Thomas, News Reporter Simon Thomas, Historian Gabby Huffman, Community Service Atticus Simmons, and Recreation Leader Jerome Cordrey. There are 27 members who are taking rifle, pistol, or archery projects. (Info submitted by Simon Thomas)

Submitted photo