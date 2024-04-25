Local student artists compete

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school and middle school artists displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana.
The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
The show was judged by Alison Mazurkiewicz, professional commercial and residential muralist. Alison is originally from the Cincinnati area but moved to Urbana two years ago.
She has been painting and drawing her entire life, but began selling artwork and painting murals four years ago. She resides in Urbana with her husband Aaron and puppy, Nellie.
The results were as follows in seven categories:
HIGH SCHOOL WINNERS:
Printmaking
1) Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem
2) Amari Jones, Urbana
3) Jalani Davis, Urbana
Color Drawing
1) Lillian Greene, Triad
2) Carly Spain, Triad
3) Veronica Wall, West Liberty-Salem
Honorable Mention-Mariah Kane, Graham
Photography
1) Abby Guest, West Liberty-Salem
2) Andrea Stokes, West Liberty-Salem
3) Elliana Zimmerman, Triad
Sculpture
1) Carter DeMarco, Graham
2) Lillian Greene, Triad
3) Lunya Hernandez, Triad
Honorable Mention-Lillian Greene, Triad
Drawing Black & White
1) Katie Haynes, Mechanicsburg
2) Kendall LeVan, West Liberty-Salem
3) Caleigha Fasse, West Liberty-Salem
Honorable Mention-Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem
Painting
1) Aaralyn Maddux, Graham
2) Illa Kerns, West Liberty-Salem
3) Alexa Cheetham, West Liberty-Salem
Honorable Mention-Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem
Mixed Media
1) Rory Amburgey, Mechanicsburg
2) Ava Keel, Triad
3) Alli Gregg, Triad
MIDDLE SCHOOL WINNERS:
Mixed Media
1) Tayra Horn, West Liberty-Salem
2) Sophia Mangus, Graham
3) Justice Moore, West Liberty-Salem
Honorable Mention-Emma Schmelzer, West Liberty-Salem
Painting
1) Avery Smith, Urbana
2) Aubrey Johnson, Triad
3) Maddie Gyles, Urbana
Honorable Mention-Taylor Queen, Triad
Drawing
1) Jaycee Johnson, Triad
2) Rylee Farrington, Urbana
3) Phoebe West, Urbana
Honorable Mention-Bella Brown, Graham
Sculpture
1) Elec Fryman, Graham
2) Jacob Pelfrey, Graham
3) Adelaide Shearer, Graham
All Other
1) Avery Smith, Urbana
2) Cayda Millice, Triad
3) Aubrey Reynolds, Urbana
Honorable Mention-Rylee Farrington, Urbana
Info from Champaign County Arts Council