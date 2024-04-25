Local student artists compete

Pictured are high school competition winners (left to right): Aaralyn Maddux, Graham; Lillian Greene, Triad; Carter DeMarco, Graham; Katie Haynes, Mechanicsburg. Submitted photo Tayra Horn, West Liberty-Salem Submitted photo Avery Smith, Urbana Submitted photo Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem Submitted photo Elec Fryman, Graham Submitted photo Jaycee Johnson, Triad Submitted photo Avery Smith, Urbana Submitted photo

The Champaign County Arts Council held a competition for local high school and middle school artists displaying their work in the Arts Council Gallery/Mike Major Studio on Miami Street in downtown Urbana.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fund this program or organization with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

The show was judged by Alison Mazurkiewicz, professional commercial and residential muralist. Alison is originally from the Cincinnati area but moved to Urbana two years ago.

She has been painting and drawing her entire life, but began selling artwork and painting murals four years ago. She resides in Urbana with her husband Aaron and puppy, Nellie.

The results were as follows in seven categories:

HIGH SCHOOL WINNERS:

Printmaking

1) Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem

2) Amari Jones, Urbana

3) Jalani Davis, Urbana

Color Drawing

1) Lillian Greene, Triad

2) Carly Spain, Triad

3) Veronica Wall, West Liberty-Salem

Honorable Mention-Mariah Kane, Graham

Photography

1) Abby Guest, West Liberty-Salem

2) Andrea Stokes, West Liberty-Salem

3) Elliana Zimmerman, Triad

Sculpture

1) Carter DeMarco, Graham

2) Lillian Greene, Triad

3) Lunya Hernandez, Triad

Honorable Mention-Lillian Greene, Triad

Drawing Black & White

1) Katie Haynes, Mechanicsburg

2) Kendall LeVan, West Liberty-Salem

3) Caleigha Fasse, West Liberty-Salem

Honorable Mention-Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem

Painting

1) Aaralyn Maddux, Graham

2) Illa Kerns, West Liberty-Salem

3) Alexa Cheetham, West Liberty-Salem

Honorable Mention-Hanna Schwaderer, West Liberty-Salem

Mixed Media

1) Rory Amburgey, Mechanicsburg

2) Ava Keel, Triad

3) Alli Gregg, Triad

MIDDLE SCHOOL WINNERS:

Mixed Media

1) Tayra Horn, West Liberty-Salem

2) Sophia Mangus, Graham

3) Justice Moore, West Liberty-Salem

Honorable Mention-Emma Schmelzer, West Liberty-Salem

Painting

1) Avery Smith, Urbana

2) Aubrey Johnson, Triad

3) Maddie Gyles, Urbana

Honorable Mention-Taylor Queen, Triad

Drawing

1) Jaycee Johnson, Triad

2) Rylee Farrington, Urbana

3) Phoebe West, Urbana

Honorable Mention-Bella Brown, Graham

Sculpture

1) Elec Fryman, Graham

2) Jacob Pelfrey, Graham

3) Adelaide Shearer, Graham

All Other

1) Avery Smith, Urbana

2) Cayda Millice, Triad

3) Aubrey Reynolds, Urbana

Honorable Mention-Rylee Farrington, Urbana

Info from Champaign County Arts Council