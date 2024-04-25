About the artist: Snyder

Chris Snyder’s painting is titled “Cosmic Dreams.” Submitted photo

The polls are now open for the 13th annual Bad Art by Good People fundraiser, presented by the Champaign County Arts Council.

Today’s featured artist is Chris Snyder, Probation Officer, Champaign County Municipal Court.

Education: Urbana University grad-Business Administration. Clark State-Agriculture Business/Fair Management

Arts involvement: Other than Jr. High School art class and Art appreciation at Urbana University, I have not had any other art involvement.

Special skills or interests: I am now interested and practicing acrylic paint pouring. I also enjoy blacksmithing.

Comments about your artwork: My painting is titled “Cosmic Dreams.” I used an acrylic straight pour method to create it.

How to participate

The public can vote for their favorite artwork using PayPal on the Arts Council’s website, www.champaigncountyartscouncil.org. Votes can also be cast with cash, check or credit card at the Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana. The office is open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dinner auction

A limited number of tickets are available for the dinner and auction, which will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Woodruff Farm, 3143 U.S. Route 36. Tickets are $30 and include a catered dinner and dessert.

The “Bad Art” will be auctioned after dinner. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council.

Tickets are for sale at the Arts Council’s office and online at the Arts Council’s website.

The Diamond sponsor for the event is Wallace & Turner Insurance. Gold sponsor is The V. Patrick Hamilton Group/REMAX Alliance. Silver sponsor is CRSI. Bronze sponsors are Civista Bank and Henderson Land Investment Co.

For more information, contact the Arts Council office at 937-653-7557.