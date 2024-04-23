WL-S teams sweep county track meet

WL-S’s Sophia Hardwick (pictured) wins the 300 hurdles during the Champaign County Meet at Urbana on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Will Negley (pictured) wins the 1,600 during the Champaign County Meet at Urbana on Monday. Photo by John Coffman Photography

The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won the Champaign County Meet on Monday at Urbana’s Boyce Street Athletic Complex.

WL-S was first with 125 points, Mechanicsburg was second with 63, Graham was third with 61, Triad was fourth with 56 and Urbana was fifth with 48.

Individual champions for the Tigers were Tori Douthwaite pole vault (9-06), Delaney Jones 100 (12.27), Sophia Hardwick 300 hurdles (48.51), the 4×800 relay team of Lily Smith, Mariska Smith, Mylee Dooley and Taylor Kennedy (11:22.9) and the 4×100 relay team of Douthwaite, Chloe Griffith, Alaina Irving and Claire Longshore (52.91).

Placing first for Mechanicsburg were Isabelle Rodgers in the 800 (2:32.9), Clair Rodgers in the 1,600 (5:33.99) and the 4×400 relay team of Olivia Skillings, Isabelle Rodgers, Ava Sexton and Clair Rodgers (4:21.99).

Placing first for Graham were Taylor Aldredge in the 200 (27:09) and high jump (5-2), Grace Yukon in the 400 (1:02.1) and Hailey Nash in the 3,200 (12:14.2).

Placing first for Triad were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.09) and long jump (15-4.5) and the 4×200 relay team of Ashtyn Millice, Abbey Overfield, Kimber Instine and Eaton (1:51.92).

Placing first for Urbana was Lyza Forson in the shot put (37-8) and discus (110-7).

The WL-S boys team also won the meet.

The Tigers were first with 138 points, Mechanicsburg was second with 130, Urbana was third with 38, Graham was fourth with 25 and Triad was fifth with 22.

Placing first for the Tigers were Jack Bahan 200 (23.08), Troy Bradley 400 (52.14), Quentin Rudolph 800 (2:05.67), Jackson Steider 110 hurdles (16.25), Mark Bair shot put (42-6.5) and discus (151-8), Craig Stanford pole vault (12-0), the 4×100 relay team of Henderson, Bahan, Steider, Myers (45.39) and the 4×200 relay team of Henderson, Tr. Bradley, Lauck, Myers (1:35.98).

Placing first for Mechanicsburg were Will Negley in the 1,600 (4:24.58) and 3,200 ( 9:45.46), Austin Haynes in the 300 hurdles (42.62) and high jump (5-10), the 4×400 relay team (3:45.29) and Mark Clyburn in the long jump (18-09).

Placing first for Urbana was Xavier Williams in the 100 (11:06) and the 4×800 relay team (9:20.96).