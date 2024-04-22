Indians upend Triad in softball

MECHANICSBURG – Jasalyn Sartin was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI as Mechanicsburg beat Triad, 10-0, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Indians, Jensen Patterson earned the win, Emily Conley was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and Kendall Booth was 2 for 3 with 2 RBI.

WL-S falls

WEST LIBERTY – Northeastern downed WL-S, 4-2, in OHC softball on Monday.

For the Tigers. Brielle Milliron, Kaylee Blair, Olivia Reichardt and Keirsten Stoll each had a hit.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee nipped Graham., 1-0, in CBC softball on Monday.

For the Falcons, Marissa Pine took the loss and had a double.

UHS falls

Visiting Tecumseh beat Urbana, 17-0, in CBC softball on Monday.