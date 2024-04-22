WL-S routs Northeastern in baseball

WEST LIBERTY – WL-S beat Northeastern, 15-2, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Tigers, Eli Allen earned the win and was 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, Caleb Hershberger was 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Isaac Sertell was 2 for 4 with 3 RBI.

Indians win

MECHANICSBURG – Lane Poland earned the win as Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 12-1, in OHC baseball on Monday.

For the Indians, Jayden Roland was 2 for 3, Keegan Freeze was 2 for 2, Poland was 2 for 3 and Conner Eyink had 2 RBI.

UHS prevails

Urbana topped visiting Tecumseh, 10-2, in CBC baseball on Monday.

Graham wins

SPRINGFIELD – Graham scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to nip Shawnee, 6-5, in CBC baseball on Monday.