McCall installed as president of the National Association of County Engineers

McCall

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Champaign County, Ohio County Engineer Stephen McCall was installed as president of the National Association of County Engineers (NACE) at their recent annual conference. McCall’s term will run through April of 2025.

NACE is a nonprofit, nonpartisan professional association in its 68th year, representing over 3,000 county road officials and related professionals in the U.S. and Canada. In the U.S., local roads account for about 75% of highways and roads, or 2.93 million miles. Counties manage 1.74 million miles of those roads. Counties also own 231,000 bridges and operate one-third of the nation’s transit systems.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve the nation’s county road professionals this year,” said McCall. “With infrastructure playing a key role in our nation’s economic success, I look forward to engaging with policymakers and stakeholders to ensure county road infrastructure receives the attention needed to provide our nation with a safe, reliable transportation network.”

McCall is in his 34th year of service with Champaign County, first elected as county engineer in 2012. He has served for the County Engineers Association of Ohio committees, including the Ways and Means, Public and Local Support, Legislative and CEAO Handbook Co-Chair committees. In 2015, McCall served as president of the Professional Land Surveyors of Ohio.

Locally he has served as the president of the Logan-Union-Champaign Planning Commission. From 2020 to 2022, McCall served as the NACE Northeast Region Vice-President, Secretary/Treasurer, and this past year as its president-elect. McCall is a 1991 graduate of Ohio Northern University obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Info from National Association of County Engineers