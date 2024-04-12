Triad girls place 2nd at Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS – The Triad girls track squad placed second at the 14-team Graham Invitational on Friday.

Urbana placed ninth and Graham was 11th.

Placing first for Triad were Cayla Eaton in the 100 hurdles (16.87) and 300 hurdles (51.27) and Kimber Instine in the high jump (5-02). The 800 relay team was second in 1:56.0, the 1,600 relay team was third in 4:37.30, Eaton was third in the long jump (14-11.5) and Abbey Overfield was third in the 400 (1:05.74).

For Graham, Taylor Aldredge was second in the 100 (13.26) and Leila Konicki was third in the high jump (5-0).

In boys action, Urbana placed 11th, Triad was 12th and Graham was 14th.

Placing first for Urbana was Xavier Williams in the 100 (11:07) and he was third in the 200 (23.92). Vincent Lightle was third in the 3,200 (10:35.28)

For Triad, Awsom Mitchell was second in the 200 (23.53).