PET DOG OF THE WEEK

My name is Martha and I am a Beagle mix girl. Submitted photo

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Martha and I am a Beagle mix girl. I was born on Dec. 29, 2023 and I weigh about 10 pounds right now. My siblings and I came to Barely Used Pets from down in Maysville, Kentucky. The shelter there was full and since there were 8 of us, there was no room there. Barely Used Pets came to our rescue. All of my siblings have been adopted except for me and Mali. We love to play with all of the puppies here at the rescue and we really love it when people come to visit. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal and gentle. I am also a quiet girl and I love kisses!

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11am-6pm

Friday: 11am-5pm

Saturday: 11am-3pm

Information provided by Barely Used Pets