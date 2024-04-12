PET CAT OF THE WEEK

Sonny is a loving, playful young cat who just wants a family of his own. Submitted photo

PAWS Animal Shelter

Sonny and his sister Cher were abandoned in the country in Champaign County with their mom. They were both super sweet, loving kittens. Like all kittens they loved to play and be held. Cher was adopted over a year ago, and Sonny is still waiting for his forever family. These things always puzzle us at the shelter, as they were equally sweet and adorable, and they looked pretty much the same. Sonny is still a loving, playful young cat who just wants a family of his own.

Visit the kitties at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Information provided by PAWS