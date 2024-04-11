Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire at Gloria Theatre

Friday, April 12

Civil War Cannon Dedication Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Honoring 578 Champaign County KIA & Seven Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients Joint Headquarters of the DAV Chapter 31 & VFW Post 5451, 220 E. Court St., Urbana. Entire Community is welcome! Free dinner to follow (while supplies last).

St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Paris Public Library

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 13

Urbana Tractor Supply/Barely Used Pets: is hosting an Adoption Event at Tractor Supply from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be puppies and several beautiful adult boys and girls to meet and get to know. Don’t miss this opportunity to find your new best friend! Find more at BarelyUsedPets.com and on Facebook.

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Graham Community Spring Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Graham Middle School parking lot, free admission, Over 50 vendors and numerous food trucks. Event benefits Graham National Honor Society

Sunday, April 14

Gloria Theatre: Ghostbusters, Frozen Empire, 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday April 15

Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org

DAR meeting: 1:30 p.m. at the St. Paris library with a program on Biblical Archaeology by Regent Kim Snyder.

Tuesday, April 16

Champaign County Commission: No meeting will be held due to lack of quorum

Wednesday, April 17

Champaign County community blood drive: 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 South U.S. Highway 68, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Thursday, April 18

Champaign County Commission: No meeting will be held due to lack of quorum

Saturday, April 20

Champaign County YMCA community blood drive: 9 a.m. to noon at 191 Community Drive, Urbana. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Cedar Bog: 10 a.m. to noon. Join retired preserve manager, Mike Crackel, as he will be touring the boardwalk and talking about photography at Cedar Bog. Did you ever want to catch a picture of the elusive pileated woodpecker? Or you just can’t seem to get a good picture of one of our rare sedges? He might be able to help guide you!

Cedar Bog: noon to 2 p.m. Join Cedar Bog Association’s volunteer naturalists on the boardwalk to experience Cedar Bog around Earth Day! This is a free walk! Donations accepted.

Sunday, April 21

Gloria Theatre: The Chipper Experience (live comedy and magic show); 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Champaign County Historical Society Museum: Students in the Urbana Junior High Social Studies program will share what they’ve learned about local historical figures from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. The program is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded to students and adults who attend.

Saturday, April 27

Celebrate National Trails Day: at Harmon Park, 155 S. High St., St. Paris, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Introducing The Pony Wagon Bike Trail to the community. Come learn about the multi-use path where the future walking and bicycle trail will be. Open to the public. Guided walks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Endorsed by Rails to Trails and hosted by Friends of The Pony Wagon Bike Trail

Grand Reopening of Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum: The public is invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Johnny Appleseed Educational Center and Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 518 College Way, Urbana. 11:30 a.m. opening remarks; noon – ribbon cutting, museum tours, children’s activities, face painting, storytelling, music, food. Will be held rain or shine

Thursday, May 2

Champaign County Master Gardener Volunteers: Spring make-it-take-it Teacup Succulent Garden. 6:30 p.m. at Champaign County Community Center. $25 per garden/register at go.osu.edu/makeit

Friends of Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., Urbana member-only presale event 9-11 a.m.

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale open to all noon – 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Friends of the Champaign County Library Book Sale located at 1060 Scioto St., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris

Monday, May 13

May Urbana Township Trustees: meetings ordinarily scheduled for Monday, May 6 and 20 are instead being held May 13.

Friday, May 17

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, May 18

Cedar Bog: Sedges of Ohio, 10 a.m. to noon. Join Andrew Gibson, a Division of Natural Areas and Preserves botanist, for a presentation on the sedges of Ohio. This talk will be held inside the nature center and a walk around the boardwalk will be hosted afterwards. $5 per person, OHC & CBA members free.

Saturday, May 25

Cedar Bog: Join volunteer naturalist and longtime volunteer, Jim Lemon at 10 a.m., as he explores dragonflies and damselflies of Cedar Bog! Cedar Bog is home to the smallest dragonfly in North America, the elfin skimmer. The bog is also home to the rare damselfly, the seepage dancer.

Saturday, June 8

Cedar Bog Orchid Walk: from noon to 2 p.m. enjoy the largest native orchid in North America, the Showy Lady’s Slipper Orchid! Here at Cedar Bog, we have these plants by the hundreds. Walk the boardwalk and talk with a Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalist about our orchid population. $5 per person, CBA and OHC members free.

Saturday, June 22

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cedar Bog: Chelsea Gottfried, co-author of “Gardening for Moths: A Regional Guide” will be presenting on her book on Saturday, June 22 at 8 p.m. at the nature center at Cedar Bog. Copies of the book will be available to purchase as well as book-signing opportunities after the program.

Cedar Bog Moth Night: 9:30 p.m. After Chelsea Gottlieb’s program on June 22, Jim McCormac and Jim Lemon will host a moth night! Attendees will walk around the nature center at night and witness the different species of moths that reside at the bog. This is a free program.

Sunday, June 23

Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, July 13

Cedar Bog: Fireflies, 7:30-10:30 p.m. Join Matthew Speights at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve as he presents on the fascinating bugs that are fireflies. After he presentation, we will walk around outside and search for fireflies. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Friday, July 19

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Saturday, August 10

Cedar Bog, coneflowers, asters and goldenrods: 10 a.m. Join Terry and Randy Litchfield at Cedar Bog Nature Preserve to learn about Ohio’s fall wildflowers. $5 per person, CBA & OHC members free.

Sunday, September 15

Cedar Bog Mellow Yellow Walk: noon to 2 p.m. Stroll the boardwalk and take in all of the fall wildflowers that are blooming! Cedar Bog Association volunteer naturalists will be on the boardwalk to answer any questions you may have. This is a free event. Donations accepted.

Friday, September 20

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office

Thursday, October 10

28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building

Friday, October 11

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, October 12

Boo in the Bog: 7-9 p.m. $6 per person. Reservations recommended

Saturday, November 2

Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 15

Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room