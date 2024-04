Sheriff’s race results delayed until Monday

The final results of the GOP primary race for Champaign County sheriff have been delayed until Monday due to a malfunction with the tabulation machine.

Challenger Chad Burroughs leads incumbent Matt Melvin, but the race cannot be finalized by the board of elections until a machine recount of all votes is finished.

The winner of the race will be the only name on the November ballot because no Democrats or Independents filed to be on the ballot.

The next term for the sheriff starts Jan. 1, 2025.