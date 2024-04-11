Clark State hosts “The Princess Bride,” Elwes

Elwes Submitted photo

Submitted story

SPRINGFIELD – Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting and, of course, true love when Clark State College hosts “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Carey Elwes” on April 21.

Starting at 3 p.m., the event will begin with a screening of the “The Princess Bride,” in which Elwes played Westley, followed by Elwes sharing a behind-the-scenes look of the 1987 movie.

Jo Alice Blondin, Ph.D., Clark State president, will host the Q&A session with Elwes.

“I have watched this movie no fewer than 100 times and I have passed on my love for it to my daughter, nieces and nephew. That is the movie’s strength. Its timeless messages speak to many generations and backgrounds,” Blondin shared. “(Elwes) has played such a variety of roles, but the character of Westley and Dread Pirate Roberts is absolutely memorable.”

Elwes is also known for “Robin Hood: Men in Tights,” “Dracula,” “Stranger Things,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1” and, his latest film, “Sweetwater,” among many other movies and TV shows.

Held at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 South Fountain Ave. in Springfield, the event was originally scheduled for March, but was later rescheduled for April 21. All tickets purchased for the original March date will be honored and seats will remain the same. March ticket holders who need a refund should contact the Clark State Ticket Office at 937-328-3874.

Additional tickets for “The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Carey Elwes” can be purchased online at pac.clarkstate.edu, by calling 937-328-3874, or at the ticket office the night of the event. Ticket prices range from $29.50 to $36.50, plus fees.

“Fans know the lines: ‘As You Wish’ and ‘Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,’” said Dan Hunt, general manager of the Clark State Performing Arts Center. “Now, they can know and enjoy the stories behind the making of the film.”

Submitted by Clark State