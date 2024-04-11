WL-S APRIL SENIORS

Malachi Christison Submitted photo Sidney Larison Submitted photo

Submitted story

WEST LIBERTY – Here are the West Liberty-Salem April Seniors of the Month:

Malachi Christison

Parents: Stefan and Anna Christison

School Activities and Awards:

Soccer team, Wrestling team

If I were principal for a day:

I would make everyday of the week a two-hour delay.

Favorite school memory:

My favorite school memories have been being on the soccer and wrestling team.

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents

Because: My parents have been a huge support throughout high school and have pushed me to do my best in everything.

Lately, I have been reading:

The Hobbit – J.R.R. Tolkien

My advice to parents:

My advice to parents would be to motivate your kids to try their hardest in everything.

My biggest regret:

My biggest regret in high school was not wrestling my freshman year.

Next year I will be:

Next year I will be working and taking classes toward being a civil engineer.

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal

___

Sidney Larison

Parents: Katherine and Nick Furr

School Activities and Awards:

I’m part of Book Club, Link Crew, Student Council, Chess Club, Spanish Club, NHS, etc.

If I were principal for a day:

I would have ice cream cups in the cafeteria!

Favorite school memory:

Elementary field day

People who have been an inspiration to me include: My gymnastics coach, my friends, and my parents …

Because: they inspire me to be the best version of myself that I can be.

Lately, I have been reading: Educated by Tara Westover

My advice to parents: Try to spend as much quality time with your kids as possible and support them in their passions and activities.

My biggest regret: I regret not trying everything that I wanted to in high school, because I feel like I’ve missed out on some things. Try everything you’re interested in!

Next year I will be: studying at Miami Ohio University to become an audiologist!

Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal