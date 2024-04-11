WL-S APRIL SENIORS

WEST LIBERTY – Here are the West Liberty-Salem April Seniors of the Month:
Malachi Christison
Parents: Stefan and Anna Christison
School Activities and Awards:
Soccer team, Wrestling team
If I were principal for a day:
I would make everyday of the week a two-hour delay.
Favorite school memory:
My favorite school memories have been being on the soccer and wrestling team.
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My parents
Because: My parents have been a huge support throughout high school and have pushed me to do my best in everything.
Lately, I have been reading:
The Hobbit – J.R.R. Tolkien
My advice to parents:
My advice to parents would be to motivate your kids to try their hardest in everything.
My biggest regret:
My biggest regret in high school was not wrestling my freshman year.
Next year I will be:
Next year I will be working and taking classes toward being a civil engineer.
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal
___
Sidney Larison
Parents: Katherine and Nick Furr
School Activities and Awards:
I’m part of Book Club, Link Crew, Student Council, Chess Club, Spanish Club, NHS, etc.
If I were principal for a day:
I would have ice cream cups in the cafeteria!
Favorite school memory:
Elementary field day
People who have been an inspiration to me include: My gymnastics coach, my friends, and my parents …
Because: they inspire me to be the best version of myself that I can be.
Lately, I have been reading: Educated by Tara Westover
My advice to parents: Try to spend as much quality time with your kids as possible and support them in their passions and activities.
My biggest regret: I regret not trying everything that I wanted to in high school, because I feel like I’ve missed out on some things. Try everything you’re interested in!
Next year I will be: studying at Miami Ohio University to become an audiologist!
Advisor: Greg Johnson, MS/HS Principal