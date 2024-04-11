Urbana Junior High students present history project April 25 at museum

Submitted story

Students in the Urbana Junior High Social Studies program will share what they’ve learned about local historical figures on Thursday, April 25 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana.

At the Lost Voices Open House, at the museum, the students will share how they have created podcasts that feature the stories of people from Champaign County history.

The program is free and open to the public, and door prizes will be awarded to students and adults who attend.

Info from CCHS