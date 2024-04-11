Habitat dedicates newest home

Friends and family gather for a record number in attendance for Habitat’s 2024 Home dedication for Beth Fudge and children Aveah, Ayden, and Abriella. Submitted photo Pictured are the recipients of HFHCCO’s 14th home in St. Paris, Justin and Brittany Ropp and family. Submitted photo Pastor Ray Branstiter, HFHCCO CEO, delivers the invocation at the new Habitat home in St. Paris, dedicated to long-time HFHCCO supporters David and Melissa Hahn Lush. Submitted photo Pictured is the new Habitat home in St. Paris dedicated to long-time HFHCCO supporters David and Melissa Hahn Lush. Submitted photo

Submitted story

ST. PARIS – Habitat for Humanity in Champaign County Ohio (HFHCCO) dedicated its 13th Habitat home Saturday, April 6, dedicating it in memory of long-time HFHCCO supporter, the late David Lush, and his wife, Melissa Hahn Lush.

HFHCCO President Judith Geers welcomed a record crowd of family, well-wishers, and neighbors as the new home keys were presented to Ms. Christine Elizabeth (Beth) Fudge and her children.

HFHCCO CEO Pastor Ray Branstiter blessed the home and presented the family a Bible in celebration of this event. Habitat’s mission statement shares they bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope. HFHCCO shares the vision for a world where all have a decent place to live.

Habitat home recipients pay a mortgage held by Habitat with no interest. Habitat home recipients must be gainfully employed, pay taxes, have lived in the county for at least one year, and agree to assist in the building of the home. Habitat homes in Champaign County have four bedrooms, a bath and a half, all new appliances, air conditioning, are newly painted and more.

The nonprofit praised the many, many volunteers who make a home like this possible. The recipients of the 14th Habitat home, Mrs. and Mrs. Justin (Brittany) Ropp and their children, Justice and Levi, were in attendance as well. They assisted in the construction of the Fudge home and will begin work with Habitat very soon on their new home, to be built in St. Paris as well.

The board of directors for HFHCCO wish to thank the many volunteers who help make this home possible.

Submitted by HFHCCO