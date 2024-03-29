FOP Easter Egg hunt in Urbana on Saturday

Have a calendar item? Email it to [email protected].
_____
Friday, March 29
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 30
Urbana FOP Lodge 93 Easter Egg Hunt: At Urbana High School grassy hill, noon. Children 12 years of age and younger invited
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 31
Gloria Theatre: Kung Fu Panda4: 2:30 p.m.
Monday, April 1
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court Street; schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Wednesday, April 3
Mechanicsburg Library: Author Garnet Freitag to read her book “Abby May and the Very Big Day” at 11 a.m. in honor March is Developmental Disability Awareness Month
Saturday, April 6
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library
Woodstock Lions Fish Fry: 4-6 p.m., at 2235 N. St. Rt. 559 Woodstock (Lions Clubhouse)
Sunday, April 7
Champaign County sculptor Mike Major: will speak on the work and life of 19th century sculptor John Quincy Adams Ward at 2 p.m. at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Market St., Urbana. The presentation is free and open to the public.
Monday, April 8
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library
Tuesday, April 9
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library
Wednesday, April 10
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library
Thursday, April 11
Athletics Facilities Master Plan for the Urbana School District meeting: All community members are invited to participate in a crucial discussion regarding options for the renovation of athletic facilities and the development. The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. at the Urbana PK-8 Elementary/Jr. High Cafeteria located at 1673 South U.S. 68, Urbana.
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Paris Public Library
Friday, April 12
Civil War Cannon Dedication Ceremony: 4:30 p.m. Honoring 578 Champaign County KIA & Seven Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients Joint Headquarters of the DAV Chapter 31 & VFW Post 5451, 220 E. Court St., Urbana. Entire Community is welcome! Free Dinner to follow (while supplies last).
St. Paris Friends of the Library book sale: 9 a.m. to noon at the St. Paris Public Library
Monday April 15
Red Cross Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Evans-Purk Building, 115 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by the St. Paris United Methodist Church. For an appointment call Shari at 937-631-3045. Or schedule online at www.redcrossblood.org
Sunday, April 21
Gloria Theatre: The Chipper Experience (live comedy and magic show); 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 27
Celebrate National Trails Day: at Harmon Park, 155 S. High St., St. Paris, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Introducing The Pony Wagon Bike Trail to the community. Come learn about the multi-use path where the future walking and bicycle trail will be. Open to the public. Guided walks at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Endorsed by Rails to Trails and hosted by Friends of The Pony Wagon Bike Trail
Saturday, May 11
Annual Mother’s Day Bake Sale: for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org at Mechanicsburg, Winner’s Shopper; at St. Paris Library, St. Paris
Friday, May 17
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Saturday, June 22
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Champaign County Preservation Alliance 30th Annual Historic Home and Garden Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Friday, July 19
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Friday, September 20
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in Oak Dale Cemetery Office
Thursday, October 10
28th Annual Fashion to a Tea: “Gallery of Hope” for Breastfriendsforeverofcc.org, at Champaign County Fair 4-H Building
Saturday, November 2
Champaign County Preservation Alliance Urban Loft Tour: in Urbana, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Friday, November 15
Oak Dale Cemetery Board meeting: 2:30 p.m. in City Building Training Room